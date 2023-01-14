Ujjain: Police nab five persons, recover smack worth Rs 8L

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a campaign against drug peddlers and arrested five accused. A total of 133 gram of smack powder has been seized from them. Its cost has been estimated at Rs 8 lakh 46 thousand. Police took this action in Jiwajiganj, Chimanganj Mandi and Neelganga police stations. Two people were caught near Kanipura Pulia of Chimanganj police station. A total of 25 gram of smack was seized from them. The names of the accused are Abdul Rafiq and Chetan Sankhla. Jiwajiganj police caught Zafar son of Aslam Ali, a resident of Hathi ka Tekra near Valmiki Dham cemetery. 24 gram of smack powder was seized from him. Similarly, the Neelganga police detained Farida daughter of Abdul Rashid and a minor from near the Hanuman temple in Sanvrakhedi with 60 gram of smack. A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

