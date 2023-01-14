e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Police nab five persons, recover smack worth Rs 8L

Ujjain: Police nab five persons, recover smack worth Rs 8L

Two people were caught near Kanipura Pulia of Chimanganj police station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police conducted a campaign against drug peddlers and arrested five accused. A total of 133 gram of smack powder has been seized from them. Its cost has been estimated at Rs 8 lakh 46 thousand. Police took this action in Jiwajiganj, Chimanganj Mandi and Neelganga police stations. Two people were caught near Kanipura Pulia of Chimanganj police station. A total of 25 gram of smack was seized from them. The names of the accused are Abdul Rafiq and Chetan Sankhla. Jiwajiganj police caught Zafar son of Aslam Ali, a resident of Hathi ka Tekra near Valmiki Dham cemetery. 24 gram of smack powder was seized from him. Similarly, the Neelganga police detained Farida daughter of Abdul Rashid and a minor from near the Hanuman temple in Sanvrakhedi with 60 gram of smack. A case has been registered against the accused under the provisions of the Narcotics Act.

Read Also
Ujjain: Dist Hospital lab work halts as technicians go on indefinite strike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Suman Bhai to be anointed as Mahamandleshwar on Sunday

Ujjain: Suman Bhai to be anointed as Mahamandleshwar on Sunday

Ujjain: Discussion and question forum held to mark Youth Day

Ujjain: Discussion and question forum held to mark Youth Day

Ujjain: Police nab five persons, recover smack worth Rs 8L

Ujjain: Police nab five persons, recover smack worth Rs 8L

Ujjain: Speed-up Mahakal Lok second phase work, says Collector

Ujjain: Speed-up Mahakal Lok second phase work, says Collector

Ujjain: Five of family injured in attack at Dangwara

Ujjain: Five of family injured in attack at Dangwara