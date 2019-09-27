Ujjain: Plot allotted in Simhastha area sans land diversion; FIR registered

Ujjain: Police registered a FIR for developing a colony in Simhastha area of the city illegally. According to Jiwajiganj police, the FIR was registered against Surendra Bhati, Rajendra Bhati, Yogendra Bhati and Jitendra Bhati, all residents of Rassigali, Urdupura on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ujjain Municipal Corporation. According to police the accused allotted the plots on farmlands located in the restricted area for Simhastha.

According to reports, the colony developers are relatives of a political leader hence no action was taken till now. Several plots have been illegally allotted in Simhastha area and marriage gardens are also being developed illegally in the Simahtha areas.

The police registered a FIR under Section 292 C of Madhya Pradesh Nagar Palika Adhiniyam 1956. According to civic body officials, the accused allotted the plots and developed colonies in the area reserved for Simhastha without prior permission from the civic body and land diversion.