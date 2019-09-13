Ujjain: Pilgrims stabbed by miscreant at rly station

Ujjain: Two pilgrims were attacked by an unknown miscreant at railway station premises on Wednesday night. According to victims Dinesh Sharma and Puran Choudhary resident of Alwar (Rajasthan), they were sleeping on the station premises when a miscreant came to them and started fumbling Dinesh’s pocket.

He woke up, raised alarm and grabbed the miscreant by his hand. The miscreant, in an attempt to escape, stabbed Dinesh’s hand brutally and injured him.

In confrontation with Puran, the miscreant stabbed him also and fled, brandishing the knife. On the statements of the victims, the government railway police registered an FIR against the miscreant and started manhunt.