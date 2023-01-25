Ujjain: PHED staff lodge police complaint against hotel owner, son

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): People are misbehaving even in paying their water tax dues. In one such incident, the employees of the PHE department (PHED) of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) were chased away by the sons of Mohan Vaswani and his employees when they came to recover the dues of Guru Nanak Dairy, Madhur Dairy and Hotel Samay.

On Tuesday, PHED employees went to Hotel Samay for recovery of Rs 87 thousand 813 owed on this hotel located in an area like Freeganj. Rs 3 lakh 14 thousand 747 have to be taken from Guru Nanak Dairy of Hotel Samay’s owner Mohan Vaswani.

Sanjay son of Mohan, committed indecency when PHED employees Vijay Chavda, Sevaram Solanki, Rajkumar and Sunny Sarwan reached Madhur Dairy to collect the arrear of Rs 4 lakh two thousand 560 on both the firms. He told them that if you have come to beg, then beg with manners.

There is no need to beg as a Seth. The people present at Vaswani’s dairy hurled abuses at the employees and chased them out of the dairy. On Wednesday, under the leadership of assistant engineer Manoj Kharat, PHED employees reached Madhav Nagar police station and applied to register a case against Mohanlal Vaswani and his sons. Kharat said that indecency was committed with the team of PHED.

An application has been given in this regard at Madhav Nagar police station. Sub-inspector (SI) Salman Qureshi said that the application has been received. A case will be registered after investigation. Mohan Vaswani has been convicted in a murder case and is currently out on bail granted by the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.