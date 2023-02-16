Ujjain: Personality development means to become virtuous externally & internally, says Dr Shailendra Parashar

Dr Shailendra Parashar addresses GGPGC students. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A lecture on National Education Policy 2020: Personality and Skill Development was organised by IQAC, Physics, Computer Science and Statistics Departments of Government Girls Post-Graduate College under Academic Excellence of World Bank Project.

On this occasion, Dr Shailendra Parashar said that in the National Education Policy 2020, education and Indian heritage have been coordinated so that people do not become robots. Education is not bookish knowledge, but it is the name of bringing action. Personality development means to become virtuous externally and internally. There are three levels of our mind viz conscious, sub-conscious and super-conscious. Sub-conscious always works. To develop our capabilities, we have to meditate on good thoughts, as we want to become. The sources of personality and skill development are good thoughts, self-confidence, completeness of thoughts, divinity in intellect, purity in vision, balanced diet and health etc.

In the presidential address, principal Dr HL Anijwal said that what is good and acceptable has to be saved in the mind and negatives have to be deleted. If you keep good thoughts in life, you will definitely move forward. Welcome speech and guest introduction was given by Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta. Saeed Patel conducted the proceedings while Dr Mangleshwar Thackeray expressed gratitude.

