Ujjain: People take oath for being vegetarian, offer 1.11 cr ‘ahuties’ in yagna

Ujjain: The third very special prayer yagna was completed with 1.11 crore ‘ahuties’ made by devotees at Triveni located Shani Temple on Wednesday. Programme functionaries Deepak Sharma and Ram Bhagwat during the special yanga ‘ahuties’ were offered by devotees every day with preaching of seer Sahib Dayalji. The yagna was completed under the guidance of Dr Rajendra Prasad Pandey. On this occasion priest Rakesh Bairagi, Shailendra Sharma, Guru Goud, Pt Rahul Joshi, Pt Arpit Sharma, Manish Joshi, Nagesh Sharma, Satish Sharma and other noted priests were also present during yagna. Bhagwat said that Jai Gurudev Dharmpracharak Trust organised the event and it will continue to organise such events in years to come.