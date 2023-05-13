Ujjain: People fret as city records 42 degrees Celsius for 2nd day in a row

FP/Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Much to the discomfort of the people, the city continued to sizzle at 42 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Friday. The city on Thursday had recorded 42.2 degrees Celsius , the highest day temperature of the season this year. The max temperature did come down to 42 degrees on Friday, however, this decline was hardly noticeable as people continued to fret on hot summer days. With mercury making an upward move, the people prefer keeping indoors during the day time. The day temperature has been hovering above the 40 degree mark for last few days.

According to the information received from the Government Jiwaji observatory, the max temperature remained under 40 degrees Celsius till May 8. However, it started rising up and on May the day temperature jumped to 41.5 degrees Celsius. Even on May 10, the maximum temperature was 41 degrees Celsius with a drop of half a degree Celsius. But on May 11, the day temperature jumped by 2.2 degree Celsius to reach 42.2 degrees Celsius. Thursday proved to be the hottest day of this summer season. Besides the blazing sun, the hot winds are adding to the trouble. According to weather experts, there is a possibility of a further increase in the maximum temperature in the coming days. The temperature can touch 45 degree Celsius.

