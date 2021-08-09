Ujjain: People flock to Mahakal sawari amid rain

Ujjain: Amid pouring rain, the third sawari (procession) of Lord Mahakal was taken out on Monday in the city. However, like the previous two sawaris, Lord Mahakal was kept at a distance from the people due to fear of corona. But, this did not prevent the people from welcoming the Lord with fervour.

Shots were fired in the air to give guard of honour to the Lord as the silver palanquin was taken out in a red carpet. There were fireworks and people blew conch shells to welcome the Lord.

People saw the procession from a distance, bowed their head in obeisance and showered flowers at the Lord in devotion. All the people prayed to Lord Mahakal to rid the country of corona virus so that next year they are able to take part in the procession. A silver broom was used to clean the roads through which the procession went. The procession went via the Bara Ganesh Mandir, Harsiddhi Chouraha, Siddhashram to reach Ram Ghat. Here, Lord Chandramouleshwar, who was in a palanquin was worshipped, along with Manmahesh who was on an elephant. After the worshipping was over, the sawari went back to the temple.