Ujjain: ‘Panchkarma Wellness Centre’ inaugurated

Guests inaugurate Panchkarma Wellness Centre at Government Ayurveda College in Ujjain on Friday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Panchkarma Wellness Centre was inaugurated at Government Dhanwantari Ayurveda Medical College, Chimanganj by finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora, here on Friday.

Deora praised Ayurveda Hospital and Panchkarma Wellness Centre dedicated to the service of the general public and appreciated the service of the doctors and assured them that whatever contribution is needed will be made to upgrade the hospital in future and full cooperation will be provided.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav appreciated the services being provided by the hospital and underlined the role of the state government in the construction of the college building. Ujjain-Alot MP Anil Firojia himself has become the brand ambassador of Ayurveda. He has reiterated his commitment to make the college an All India Institute of Ayurveda.

Ujjain North MLA Paras Chandra Jain mentioned setting up of Panchkarma Centre with the grant amount of LNT Rs 1.22 crore from the company’s CSR fund and referred about charging fees for special facilities and for increasing the facilities already operated.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) speaker Kalavati Yadav and BJP City president Vivek Joshi also spoke. Dr Rakesh Nimje, head of department, Swasthavritta and Yoga was honoured by the guests for being awarded for Sutraneti (Yoga) in the Book of World Records.

Principal Dr JP Chaurasia, senior professor Dr OP Vyas and superintendent Dr OP Sharma greeted the guests with pots containing medicinal plants and shawls.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)