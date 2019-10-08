Ujjain: Pal crack whip on private agencies involved in sanitation work

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal cracked the whip on private agencies involved in sanitation work under contracts with Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday, as they were not performing satisfactorily. Pal instructed Global waste management, Ujjain waste and other two private firms- Om Sai Vision and Devine to make improvement in accomplishing assigned work. She candidly said to the agencies heads “If you do not make improvement in working, your agencies will be required by the civic body after October 31.” The commissioner also instructed the concerned officials to keep strict watch on working of these agencies. She appealed the denizens and traders to segregate wet and dry garbage separately.