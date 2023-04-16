Ujjain: Over 15k pilgrims leave for Panchkroshi Yatra

Pilgrims carrying essential items on their heads, move on Panchkroshi Yatra route in Ujjain on Saturday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 118 km long traditional Panchkroshi Yatra formally began here on Saturday. Devotees set out on the yatra route since morning after having darshan at Nagchandreshwar temple located in Patni Bazaar. Over 15k pilgrims left for the journey throughout the day. The devotees who left for the yatra two days ago moved towards the third stage on the day. Astrologers and administration also ask Panchkroshi Yatris to begin their yatra on the scheduled date only. This year the yatra began two days ahead of schedule. Thousands of pilgrims went to worship at Nagchandreshwar temple on Friday from morning till evening and gained energy and left for Pingleshwar halt.

A day earlier, hundreds of pilgrims had marched towards Panchkroshi Yatra. The devotees who began the yatra from April 13, left for the third halt at Nalwa on Saturday morning.

Panchkroshi pilgrims, who began the journey on April 14 had left for Karohan, the second halt on Saturday morning, after resting at Pingleshwar halt on Friday night. Thousands of passengers who had left for Panchkroshi Yatra ahead of schedule had to rest for the night amid incomplete arrangements at Pingleshwar and Karohan halts. More than 15k devotees, who began the Panchkroshi Yatra from Saturday, left for the first halt by gaining energy from Nagchandreshwar temple till noon. Before this, more than 15k devotees who had gone on Panchkroshi Yatra were moving towards the second and third halt stations.

