Ujjain: Over 1500 Brahmins to leave for Janapav today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Shri Parshuram Brahmin Organisation Ujjain will take out the ‘Brahmajan Yatra’ for Lord Parshuram’s birthplace Janapav and Jyotirling Shri Omkareshwar on Sunday. It will start from Shri Mahamrityunjaya Dwar at 7 am in which Mahamandaleshwar, people of the community and Brahmin Samaj seniors will present a ‘farsa’ to event coordinator and corporator Maya Trivedi which will be offered to Lord Shri Parshuram’s temple in Janapav.

Pt Shravan Sharma and Pt Ajay Shankar Joshi of Shri Parshuram Brahmin Organisation informed about the yatra that about one-and-a-half thousand Brahmins from the city of Baba Mahakal are going to participate in this yatra. Women will participate in the yatra in saffron clothes and men in white clothes. The Brahmins involved in the yatra will take an oath for unity of society and integrity of the country after reaching Shri Janapav.

At the beginning of the journey in the presence of Mahant Rameshwar Das, Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri, Akhilesh Maharaj, Sulabh Shantu Guru, Gyan Das, Maharaj Kashi Das, Maharaj Vishal Das, Surendra Kumar Sharma, Bhagwan Sharma, Anokhilal Sharma, Kedarnath Shukla will begin the yatra by showing the saffron flag and handing over the farsa in the hands of coordinator Maya Trivedi to be offered to Lord Shri Parshuram.

