Ujjain: Over 100 government school teachers feted on retirement

Minister Mohan Yadav, other guests and retired teachers pose for group photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Guru Sandipani has given Guru Deeksha to Lord Shri Krishna and Sudama in Ujjayini. This is an example of the best Guru-Shishya tradition in the world. A teacher never retires. As long as he lives, he always plays his role in the innovation of the society and the country. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav expressed these views at the farewell ceremony of government school principals and teachers. On this occasion, Om Jain, chairman of Shiksha Seva Samman Samiti, said that the teachers are retiring from one of their responsibilities, but they also have a responsibility towards the society. They should give time to the society now and contribute to nation building.

Addressing the ceremony, district education officer Anand Sharma said that today we feel a decline in the Guru-Shishya parampara (tradition). We all should ponder over this. A teacher has a big role in nation building. How can we play a strong role in this? There should be constant churning on this.

Over 100 principals, lecturers and teachers were honoured on their retirement. Balwant Singh Thakur, Amit Goyal, Bharti Chandravat, Abha Shrivastava, Vishwajit Nagar, Ashok Dubey, Pramod Samele, Arvind Joshi were among them. Minister Yadav honoured Divyang teacher Ganga Mulvani by descending from the stage. She became emotional after getting this honour. The programme was co-ordinated by Adveta Shrivastava.

