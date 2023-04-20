Ujjain: One minor, 2 others killed in road mishap

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two youths and a minor died after a car in which they were travelling hit a tree on Ujjain-Dewas Road near Government Polytechnic College late on Tuesday night.

While two died on the spot, the third one succumbed on Wednesday morning during course of treatment. Two other youths are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. After being informed about the accident, family members rushed to the spot and took the injured to hospital.

The deceased youths were identified as Kaif (18), Adnan (22) and Afsan (17) son of Ehteshamuddin Khadi. Madhav Nagar police registered the case and handed over the bodies to the relatives after post-mortem. The funeral of three youths took place on Wednesday.