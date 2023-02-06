Ujjain: On the spot Painting Competition organised by Free Press with DHL Infrabulls at Kalidas academy

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): More than 3,000 students participated in the 12th ‘On the Spot’ painting competition organised by the Free Press at the Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises, here on Sunday. The competition started at 9:30 am in which children of more than 100 CBSE, ICSE and MP Board schools from across the city participated enthusiastically in all three groups. The winners were given attractive prizes. In all, 30 prizes including the first top three prizes along with seven consolation prizes were distributed to winners in all the groups.

CONDUCIVE AMBIENCE

On a bright Sunday morning with the offset of winter, a large number of school children reached the venue well before 9.30 am with paraphernalia such as crayons, pencils, colours and brushes to take part in this extravaganza. The students were accompanied by their parents who were encouraging their wards.

THE HOSTS AND SPONSORS

Like previous years, the competition was hosted by the leading English daily—FREE PRESS—in association with DHL Infrabulls to offer an opportunity to the schoolchildren to display their best artistic talent before a large audience and win exciting prizes. Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, St Paul’s Convent Senior Secondary School, Nirmala Convent Senior Secondary School, New Oxford Junior College, Oxford Junior College, IBS Global Academy, Christu Jyoti Convent Senior Secondary School, Gyan Sagar Academy, Gyan Sagar Global Academy, Saharsh Hospital Evam Research Centre, Ankitgram Sewadham Ashram, Narayana e-Techno School and Radio Dastak were the associate sponsors of the competition.

FP Photo |

THEMES INSPIRE BUDDING ARTISTS

The competition was divided into three groups. Group-A consisted of students from Class 1 to Class 3 who were given a sktech to colour. Group-B consisted of students of Class 4th to 7th who made paintings on the theme ‘Ujjain Rahgiri’, ‘Clean Ujjain Green Ujjain’ and ‘Khelo India’. Group-C consisted of students of Class 8 to 12 and their theme of the painting included ‘A view of Free Press Painting Competition’, ‘A view of Shri Mahakal Lok’ and ‘Art of Malwa’. More than two dozen specially abled students of Manovikas School, who were mentored by Father George, were one of the attractions among the participants and audience, both.

JUDGES SPEAK

The judges of the competition were well-known, veteran painters and drawing teachers Chandra Shekar Kale, LN Sinhrodia, RP Sharma, Rajesh Joshi, Abhishek Tomar, Mukesh Bijole, Anil Devsare, Rajesh Pandya, Preeti Mehta and Paridhi Kale. Abhishek Tomar, judge of Group A, said that participants of Group A are budding artists who have worked enthusiastically for this painting competition.

However, he further suggested that the school should give special guidance to their students in art. LN Sinhrodia on this occasion expressed his views on the beautiful artwork done by the various student groups. He was deeply impressed by the paintings of Group B. He said the paintings gave an impression as if they were drawn by professional painters. CS Kale was amused by the artwork done by the specially-abled students. He said that their enthusiastic participation was quite laudable.

THE PROUD WINNERS

Group A: The first prize was given to Jay Agrawal of St Mary’s Convent School, the second prize was given to Samriddhi Gehlot of Carmel Convent School and the third prize went to Vedanshi Kumrawat of Podar International School. The consolation prizes were given to Kavish Gupta, Gunjan Goswami, Romit Marmat, Jitisha Patidar, Teja Rathore, Yashasvi Maheshwari and Yashasvi Goswami. Group B: The first prize went to Jayant Satnami of Gyan Sagar Academy, the second prize went to Priyanshi Ojha of Boson International School and the third prize went to Niharika Dubey of Kadambini Children Academy.

The consolation prizes were given to Ashmi Sarthiya, Piyush Sisodiya, Daksh Pal, Sarvagya Pandya, Dhruvi Jejwani and Yatika Palia. Group C: The first prize went to Adhya Dwivedi of Government Madhav Nagar School of Excellence, the second prize went to Harshvardhan Singh Gehlot of Gyan Sagar Academy and the third prize went to Dhruvika Porwal of Bharatiya Gyanpeeth Higher Secondary School. The consolation prizes were given to Piyush Panchal, Yashasvi Sengar, Neeraj Dhamesh, Palak Bhadoriya, Gauranshi Porwal, Neha Chandrawat and Labdhi Daga.

THE GUESTS

On this occasion, the guest of the honour were Fateh Chandra Gupta, director, sales, DHL Infrabulls, Abhishek Junwal of Oxford Junior School, Sandhya Tiwari of Gyan Sagar Academy, Monika Sudheer Bhai Goyal of Ankit Gram Sewa Dham Ashram, Mayank Bhai of Narayana e-School, Dr Satinder Kaur Saluja of Saluja Hospital and Research Centre and Shikha Upadhya principal of IBS Global. They distributed prizes to the winners of the competition. The sponsors were welcomed on the stage with a bouquet by Anil Vishwakarma and Nirukt Bhargava on behalf of Free Press Group of News Papers. Pt Pramod Sharma Guruji also came to the event to bless the participants.

MESMERISING PERFORMANCES

Students at Oxford Junior College who depicted the different avatars of Lord Krishna dazzled with their performance. The students of Gyan Sagar Academy showed the vibrant colours of the Malvi art form. A parody was sung by participants of Sevadham Ashram. A few other individual performances were also staged by the participating students which won accolades from the audience. Prominent mentor Nitin David conducted the entire proceedings very well while Pravin Daga, marketing manager, Free Press, Ujjain proposed the vote of thanks.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)