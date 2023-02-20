Ujjain: Om Sai Farishtey Foundation creates record by counting highest number of diyas

Counting of diyas being done by the members of Om Sai Farishtey Foundation. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Om Sai Farishtey Foundation’s 60-member team created history for the second time in a row during second Shiv Jyoti Arpanam programme organised on six major bathing ghats of Kshipra on February 18.

Just like last year 2022, Dr Jitendra Raikwar of Sai Farishte Foundation was once again selected as the head of world record counting team, by Ujjain Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak and his team for Mahashivaratri Mahaparv. Team Om Sai Farishtey Foundation was the only NGO among thousands of volunteers receiving regular training since February 15, 2023, with the World Record team. Only after completing training, about 60 members were given responsibilities by dividing different ghats into sectors along with the Guinness Book of World Records team and camera team and Om Sai Farishtey Foundation was given the target to complete this task as soon as possible.

The founder of the organisation, Dr Raikwar said that the team was ready to achieve the goal of a world record and with the help of Ujjain district administration, after continuous hard work day and night, counting of lamps of all the ghats located on Maa Kshipra was done. After completing the counting according to the rules of the Guinness Book of World Records, the history was created for the second time. Baba Mahakal’s city Ujjaini was made number one in the world by successfully counting 18,82,000 lamps in collaboration with the team of Guinness Book of World Records.

