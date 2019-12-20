Ujjain: Old animosity between two rival BJP groups turns violent

Ujjain: The old animosity between two warring groups of BJP of Mali community intensified on Thursday leaving one person injured.

According to reports, former corporator Yogesh alias Gabbar Bhati got injured in the clash between him and opponent group led by former BJP block president Manoha Gehlot and allegedly patronised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot. Their dispute is reported to be over possession and illegal construction of government land under Simhastha Fair area. According to sources, possession on a chunk of land in village Bhitari under Ghattiya tehsil is the root cause of the dispute between Gehlot family and Gabbar Bhati. According to government record the chunk of land comes under reserved land for Simhastha Fair where construction is not allowed.

Counter FIRs registered: Following the dispute two cross FIRs were registered by Jiwajiganj police. Former corporator Gabbar Bhati who is under treatment alleged Sonu Gehlot for plotting the attack on him. According to CSP AR Negi, on behalf of Gabbar Bhati, Jitendra Bhati lodged the complaint against Mahohar Gehlot and Mukesh Gehlot for launching attack on Gabbar Bhati. The police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 323, 294, 506 and 34 of IPC. Simultaneously on the basis of the complaint lodged by Manohar Gehlot, the police registered a cross FIR against Gabbar Bhati, Jitendra Bhati and Suresh for manhandling and threatening under Section 323, 294, 506, 441 and 452 of IPC. The police started the investigation in both the cases. The CSP also confirmed that no arrest has been made so far.

Gabbar accuses Sonu Gehlot of assault: Meanwhile, Gabbar Bhati directly alleged Ujjain Municipal Corporation president Sonu Gehlot for the assault on him. He said that he went to Piplinaka Square to meet a civic body official in connection with a notice issued in his name. At that time Sonu Gehlot’s brother Manohar Gehlot intentionally hit him with his bike following which he got injured. The other party said that Gabbar Bhati reached Manohar Gehlot’s house and threatened him and his family over land dispute.