Ujjain: Officials assess final preps of Kalidas Samaroh

Ujjain: The national level prestigious ‘Akhil Bharatiya Kalidas Samaroh’ is in its final mode and all set to begin from Friday. On Wednesday Commissioner Ajit Kumar and collector Shashank Mishra took the stock of preparations and inspected the venue where handicraft exhibition will be inaugurated. The commissioner inspected lighting, tent, potable water, parking and other arrangements. According to concerned officials, all the preparations will be completed by Wednesday evening.

Kalash puja to be performed today: Before official inauguration of the programme Kalash Puja will be performed according to tradition on Thursday at 7.30 am. Kalash Yatra will be taken out from Ramghat to Mahakal temple. Zila Panchayat CEO Nilesh Parikh, additional collector Kshitij Singhal and other concerned officials were also present during the inspection.

Vagarchana worship performed: The patron goddess Kalika of the great Sanskrit poet Kalidas was worshiped with rituals on Wednesday as per the tradition at 10.30 am. Vice Chancellor of Vikram University Prof Balkrishna Sharma was present with other concerned officials and prominent personalities of the city.

Nodal officers appointed: Collector Shashank Mishra appointed nodal officers separately for each programme to be organised under Kalidas Samaroh. He appointed themspecifically programme wise, from inauguration of Kalidas Samaroh to the end of it.

Musical programmes to be organised today: On the occasion of pre-eve of Kalidas Samaroh on Thursday, Hemant Chouhan of Rajkot and his friends will perform singing in a musical event to be organised at Kalidas Academy premises. Local artist Pt Ashutosh Shastri will also present his classical vocal on the same day at the same venue.

Vishanti inter school Kalidas Samaroh to start today: Public education directorate and school education department will organise two day state level Vishanti inter school Kalidas Samaroh from Thursday. The programme will be inaugurated at 1pm at Mahakal Pravachan Hall and last till Saturday.