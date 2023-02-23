Ujjain: Nutritious millets key to healthy life, says Prof Tejwani

Prof Chandrakanta Tejwani delivers special lecture at Madhav College. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under International Millet Year 2023, a special lecture was organised by English department of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College.

Subject expert Prof Chandrakanta Tejwani said that thick grains like Kodo, Kutki, Kangni, Saama and Murat are positive millets that can keep the human body completely healthy and free from disease. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given millets the name of Sri Anna which means it is the best among all food grain.

Head of the department Dr Rajshree Sheth said that diseases could be avoided if Sri Anna or millets become part of daily food. Presiding over the lecture, principal Dr Jawaharlal Barmaiya urged that all should take Sri Anna to the masses. IQAC coordinator Dr Alpana Upadhyay addressing the gathering threw light on the importance of Sri Anna

Dr Shobha Mishra, Dr Neeraj Sarwan, Dr LS Gorasya, Dr Jyoti Vaidya, Dr Rajshree Sharma, Dr Sangeeta Vats, Dr Sadiq Mansoori, Dr Zafar Mehmood, Dr Bhavna Kushwaha, Dr Sangeeta Dubey and a large number of students were present.

