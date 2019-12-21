Ujjain: NSUI performs ‘good sense yagna'

Ujjain: NSUI members performed yagna at Vikram University premises on Saturday to ensure good sense prevails in the NDA government. The protest was led by state vice president Pritesh Sharma and district head Ambar Mathur. The members condemned oppressive action of police on Jamia and Aligarh Muslim University students’ protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). They threatened to launch a nationwide agitation if the government failed to stop autocratic behaviour against students. On this occasion Nayan Kale, Tarun Giri, Yash Jain, Aniket Sen, Vaibhav Goswami, Harshwardhan Rathore, Shubham, Ashish Uthwal, Krishna Panwar, Kuldeep Sisodiya and hundreds of members were present.

Congress leader Noori Khan stages Dharna: Congress leader Noori Khan tried to stage ‘dharna’ on Saturday with a demand to take out a ‘Ahimsa March’ on Saturday, but the Congress leader was not allowed by the district administration as Section 144 is already imposed in the city. After persuading by the police authorities did not take out the march.