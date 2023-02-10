Ujjain: NSUI demonstrate against registrar at Vikram University

NSUI workers demonstrate in front of the entrance gate of Madhav Bhavan in Ujjain on Thursday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Slogans were raised in front of Vikram University (VU)’s headquarters at Madhav Bhavan here on Thursday against registrar Prashant Puranik who is believed to be very close to the higher education minister Mohan Yadav. Madhav Bhavan echoed the slogans of ‘Bhrasht registrar murdabad, Puranik boriya bister baandh le’.

The National Students Union of India (NSUI)’s workers reached VU headquarters to protest under the leadership of state secretary Tarun Giri. During this, they raised slogans. The workers were protesting against rigging in the examination of PhD coursework.

They said that other students were harmed by wrongly passing people in the coursework examination. Similarly, students of computer science and engineering were deprived of RAC and coursework examinations. A demand was made to re-conduct the RAC and coursework examination for students of both faculties.

Later, vice-chancellor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey met the delegation of NSUI and assured them of taking appropriate action. Police were present during the demonstration.

