Ujjain: NSS volunteers take part in NIC camp at Jaipur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:14 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Integration Camp (NIC) organised by the regional directorate of National Service Scheme (NSS), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Government of India, concluded on Thursday. 13 states of the country participated in the camp. In the camp, 5 boys, 5 girl volunteers and 1 programme officer were selected by Madhya Pradesh state’s NSS regional directorate Bhopal and Madhya Pradesh government higher education department.

The team of participating volunteers from Madhya Pradesh was represented by programme officer Ajay Shrivastava from Vikram University, Ujjain. He is the programme officer of the NSS unit operated in Government Excellent Higher Secondary School, Madhav Nagar, Ujjain. NSS volunteers Shambhunath, Mahesh Chauhan, Pankaj Malviya, Vishal Malviya, Bharat Singh, Neelam Purohit, Karishma, Pinky Mewada, Nidhi Jain and Chetali Sharma were included in the team of 10 members volunteers in NIC.

In the National Integration Camp, the NSS team introduced the folk culture of Madhya Pradesh through songs and dance. Shri Mahakal Baba’s sawari was taken out in the cultural programme which was the main centre of attraction. The chief guest of the closing ceremony of the National Integration Camp, Ramlal Sharma, MLA (Chaumu Vidhansabha) felicitated the Madhya Pradesh team.

article-image
