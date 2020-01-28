Ujjain: NSS students spread cleanliness awareness

Ujjain: A seven-day special camp of NSS Unit 1 and 2 of Government Girls Post-Graduate College concluded in adopted village Chintaman Jawasia.

Chief guest of the valedictory session Dr Prashant Puranik, coordinator of Vikram University NSS wing, said that whatever you have learnt in the camp will be helpful in your life. Special guest of the programme district organiser of NSS Dr Pradeep Lakhare told the students to keep with them the experience gained in the camp. Chairperson of the programme principal Dr Ulka Yadav said that through this camp you are now connected to health and cleanliness and public health programmes.

Students presented attractive song, dance and poems. Report of the camp was presented by Kiran Malviya. Dr Arpan Bhardwaj principal of Madhav Science College, sarpanch Rajesh Sharma, Dr Raman Solaniki and a number of professors of the college were present. Programme was conducted by Payal Trivedi and Sakshi Shukla while vote of thanks was given by Pratika Mishram.

ACTIVITIES AT A GLANCE

* Camp was based on the theme health, cleanliness and public health. 90 girls participated in the camp. In the daily routine of the student’s morning rally, yogasan, pranayam, public contact, labour work, awareness programme, lunch break, intellectual sessions, sports and cultural programmes were conducted under the leadership of programme officers Dr Nirmla Gupta and Dr Pratibha Akhand.

* In the awareness programme camp participants conducted pulse polio, child labour, SVEEP, cleanliness not to sale green grass etc programs. During the camp nutrition packets were distributed to the children of village by Tapan Chourey Foundation.

* In the intellectual sessions lectures on importance of NSS by Dr Raman Solanki, nutritional diet and pulse polio by Dr Reena Adhavaryu, personality development by Dr Abha Dixit, Indian culture and Veda by Balkrishna were organized. Educational tour to Maharshi Sandipani Rashtriya Ved Vidhya Pratishthan of camp participants was also organised.