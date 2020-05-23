Ujjain: Now, another charitable hospital in soup for flouting norms

Ujjain: Even after imposition of complete lockdown in wake of Covid-19 pandemic, the protocols to treat patients are not being complied with by the prominent hospitals of Ujjain.

The latest example of such an irregularity came to fore on Saturday when the staff of Budhwariya located Charitable Hospital, a subsidiary of RD Gardi Medical College, forgot to follow safety norms like wearing hand gloves, masks, PPE kits while conducting CT-scan of a one 70-year-old person Govardhan, resident of Nikas Chouraha. This is the same hospital, where over dozen paramedics and couple of doctors got infected with the dreaded virus recently.

According to sources, the kin of the patient-in-question rushed him to the hospital following some neurological disorder. But, they were stunned to see that despite removing cloths, ornaments, etc, of the patient, the staff present there did not wear any sort of safety materials. When enquired, one of the employees told them that they conduct 25-50 CT scans every day, but the hospital management did not provide them the required safety materials despite requests.

Meanwhile, sources, who provided an insider’s account of the incident to the Free Press expressed surprise as to how any hospital, which has been earmarked as green hospital to treat patients other than corona infected persons, is being so causal about following protocols which have been made mandatory amid corona outbreak in the city. “If barbers can be forced to maintain all protocols, then why the doctor and technical staff of private hospitals are not being forced to obey the orders,” they asked.

Despite repeated efforts till 10.30 pm, IAS officer and health in-charge Kshitij Singhal was not available for the comment.