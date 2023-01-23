Ujjain: Nothing ‘Smart’ about buildings worth crores

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Misuse of government funds, haphazard planning and lack of coordination on part of different government agencies stand exposed as the hundreds of students and staff of two government higher secondary schools are facing the brunt of the same. The schools’ buildings worth crores were constructed by Smart City administration in the vicinity of Mahakaleshwar Temple and newly developed Shri Mahakal Lok.

PITIABLE AFFAIRS OF SARAFA SCHOOL

Constructed at the cost of around Rs 20 crore just two years ago, the Government Sarafa Girls Higher Secondary School near Chaar Dham Mandir, is in pitiable state. About 1500 students are studying in this educational institution, the operation of which started in October 2021. The school is an example of poor planning. Ironically, numbers of open ventilation spaces with concrete grills on the two sides of the school building expose students to the extremes of all weather. Trying to check the bone biting cold entering the classrooms, the school staff have covered ventilators by hanging daris, but in vain. Substandard materials have been used in constructing the school building. Cracks developed on the walls and roofs of the classrooms tell the entire story. Likewise, seepages on the roof and side walls of a number of class rooms also confirm the poor quality works. Classroom doors have broken. Moreover, the washroom made for girls has no door. Students say that the surrounding atmosphere is also non-conducive as loud sounds of passing wedding processions and parking arrangements made in front of the school building create all sorts of nuisances all day.

Hazardous approach lane to Madhavganj School

Now take the case of Government Madhavganj Higher Secondary School – now named as Pt Deendayal School, at Ganesh Nagar, near Shri Mahakal Lok. The Smart City constructed this three-storey building at the cost of about Rs 10 crore. For over 300 boys studying in school, and 33 staffers serving there, the approach lanes to school have become a major issue. There is no fixed route leading to the school. Various developmental works are underway. Pedestrians’ bride is being constructed over Rudra Sagar pond. Students have to take a different route every day owing to non-systematic work and lack of coordination among different agencies. Construction materials including iron rods, cement are scattered all over the place; open ducts and pit trouble poses huge inconvenience to students coming to school, which also serves as a centre for many competitive examinations. Construction work of a 4-lane cement road is also underway which hassles students. Not to mention, the students have to bear noise, and air pollution day in, day out.

Authorities keep quiet

When this correspondent tried to know the side of concerned agencies and their authorities, none of them wanted to reply to anything on record. “Inconveniences and problems used to come in the way of developmental activities. One should not forget that the local people have got gifts in the form of two modern school buildings as well as magnificent Shri Mahakal Lok,” an officer of Smart City Company said on condition of anonymity.

