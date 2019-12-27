Ujjain: North-Easterly winds bring temperature down

Ujjain: North-Easterly winds brought down mercury level in the city and periphery on Friday. The denizens woke up to a chilly morning.

According to Government Jiwajirao Observatory, Thursday night was the coldest of the season. The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.4 degrees Celsius as compared to Wednesday night’s 12.4 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman said that chilly winds brought the minimum temperature down by 7 degrees in the city and nearby areas. He said that mercury level may dip further in days to come. As per the weatherman, western disturbance and snow fall in North-East states could lead to unseasonal rain in coming days.