Ujjain: Noose tightens around adulterators; Restaurants, dairy firms on food safety department’s radar

Ujjain: Adulterators are under scanner of Food Safety department across the state. Food Safety department and drug administration conducted raids at Sundar Dairy and Madhur Dairy located in Freeganj area in Ujjain and took the samples from there on Wednesday.

The first team of the officials led by food safety officer Basant Sharma reached Madhur dairy, took the sample of desi ghee and made a panchnama. The samples of milk, paneer and other milk products were also taken from the dairy.

Another team led by food controller ML Maru raided at Sundar dairy and sweets and took the samples of desi ghee, paneer, curd and other dairy products. The officials also raided Sagar restaurant, took the samples of various products and seized the domestic gas cylinders from there. The officials registered a case against the management of the hotel under Section 3/7 of Avashyak Vastu Adhiniyam 1955.

Food officials told that fake ghee is very dangerous for health as it consists of harmful chemicals. The officials further told that restaurants and dairy firms were on the radar of the department as constant complaints were being received against them.

Course of action

Food controller ML Maru, while talking to Free Press, made it clear that in all the cases samples would be sent for examination to the authorised laboratory and then further course of legal action will be decided against the offenders.

Penalty of Rs 84.01L imposed

These cases against adulterators will be put up soon before court concerned; however by now 301 cases were put up before JMFC court against the adulterators and out of them in 172 cases the court imposed penalty of Rs 84.01 lakh’” added Kanash.

BJYM demands action

District general secretary of Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Amey Sharma appreciated the actions against the adulterators across the city. Sharma further said that one sided actions to a specific

group was unfair. He alleged that food safety department left out actions against the restaurants, bakeries and firms run by minorities. Sharma demanded the unbiased and impartial actions against all adulterators irrespective of religion and caste.

24 firms raided in 12 days

On the instruction of collector, Food Safety and Drug administration department conducted raids on 24 firms in last 12 days, collected 46 samples and sent them to state food testing laboratory located in Bhopal.

Joint collector and nodal officer of food department Shaili Kanash informed that samples from Shankar Doodh Bhandar, Gurudaya Doodh Dairy Fazalpura, Sundar dairy Bakshi Bazar, Shrikrishna enterprises, Choudhary restaurant Ingoriya, Shirkrishan Dugdh diary Unhel, Siddhi dairy Unhel, Ashwin Traders Khajuriyakhal, Future retail limited Big Bazar, Topy mutton curry mix, Shudh Foods Maksi Road, Royal Super Market Freeganj,

Rathore Restaurant Nazarpur, Kshipra Dhabha Harifatak, Bhagwati Dairy Pandyakhedi, Hotel Sai Palace, firm Sushil Kumar Shankarlal Freegnaj, Raj Kirana village Chintamanganesh-Jawasiya, Ganesh Prasad Bhandar, Chintaman Ganesh, Shri Krishna Grih Udhyog Kelkar Parisar,Madhur Dairy, Sundar Dairy and Sagar Restaurant Freeganj were taken. “Food license of Siddhi Dairy Unhel, Future retail limited and Shrikrishna Grih Udyog was cancelled.