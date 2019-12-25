Ujjain: New UMC commissioner takes stock of existing projects

Ujjain: Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) new commissioner Rishi Garg assumed charge on Wednesday and held a review meeting.

During the meeting, Garg took stock of preparation for cleanliness survey, projects under construction and stay cattle menace. He also assessed tax recovery and gave necessary instruction to officials.

In view of holy bath on Thursday after solar eclipse, Commissioner Garg inspected Ramghat and assessed preparations including lighting, changing rooms for women and other arrangements related with pilgrims’ facilities. Additional commissioner Manoj Pathak, Pawan Kumar Chouhan and other officials were also present.

Crackdown continues on pig rearers: In continuance to its drive against stray cattle under UMC officials, more than 105 stray pigs were captured by UMC team from Chimanganj Madi, Agar Road, Bapu Nagar and Kanupura areas. In view of Tuesday’s attack of cattle rearers, on Wednesday drive the more cops were despatched with UMC team.