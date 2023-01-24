Ujjain: ‘Netaji’ was an extraordinary personality, says MP Firjoia

MP Anil Firojia and others garland the bust of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Subhash Chandra Bose was not just a revolutionary but an extraordinary personality. Due to his vitality, struggle, hard work and strategy, Bose was bestowed with the title of Netaji by Rudolf Hitler himself. Today, Azad Hind Fauj along with the Government of India is celebrating the day as Parakaram Diwas and motivating the youth.

This was stated by MP Anil Firojia in a programme organised under the aegis of Azad Hind Panel District Ujjain, on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Monday. The bust of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was also garlanded and a floral tribute was paid at Charak Hospital Tirahe on Agar Road.

On Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, Akhil Bhartiya Kayastha Mahasabha garlanded and saluted the statue of Subhash Chandra Bose at Agar Road. Likewise, Annapurna Group also celebrated birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Group president Subhash Yadav said that the newly-appointed Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Yogesh Sharma and Youth Congress’s Prateek Jain garlanded the idol. The programme was conducted by IT Cell city president Sanchit Sharma. Sukhdev Yadav expressed the gratitude.

On the 126th birth anniversary of the great revolutionary Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who gave the slogan “You give me blood, I will give you freedom”, Sir Syed Ahmed Welfare Society garlanded his portrait at Shaheed Park. At the same time, tribute was paid to the martyrs at the martyr’s memorial.

