Ujjain: Neeta Jain divested of all her charges in UMC reshuffle

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a dramatic decision controversial deputy commissioner Neeta Jain has been divested of all her charges in the latest reshuffle as Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) Commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh has redistributed work among the officers.

Neeta Jain was very powerful during the time of the then Commissioner Anshul Gupta. She had an important department like revenue. The corporator and employees were very upset with her functioning. This action has been taken against Jain after the lapse in welcoming a mayor from Karnataka and his entourage. Her charge has been handed over to deputy commissioner Chandrashekhar Nigam.

The commissioner has kept for himself the charge of the General Administration Department currently with Aditya Nagar. Aditya will now have charge of the Revenue Department, Fire Brigade, Law Department, Overall Social Security Department, Accounts, Pension, Public Relations Department, Kapila Gaushala and Chairman Tender Committee.