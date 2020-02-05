Ujjain: National seminar on policies, programmes of social security in India begins

Ujjain: “Social security is the responsibility of the state from time immemorial,” Vikram University vice-chancellor Prof Bal Krishna Sharma said delivering inaugural address at the national seminar on “Policies and Programmes of Social Security in India: Challenges, Opportunities and Possibilities.” The programme began under the aegis of MP Institute of Social Science Research on (MPISSR) Wednesday.

Prof Sharma further said that present scenario of social security is inadequate. Huge population for country like India is a big challenge and therefore public awareness is required to address such an important and urgent issue. The keynote address was delivered by Sharda University professor emeritus and agriculture development research centre, Delhi former director Prof Prem S Vashishtha. He elaborated on social security from the context of health. Indian health expenditure is in catastrophic state. Indian situation is very glaring in terms of health security. He reiterated that we have poor quality of healthcare and also poor access to healthcare. Government has introduced Ayushman Bharat with a huge budget. However, country like India requires complete revamping of primary health care centers and preventive healthcare with a more budgetary allocation so as to improve the health scenario to get social security. Behavioural changes and illness prevention can be of critical importance to be addressed on priority.

MPISSR president Dr Nalini Rewadikar presided over the function. MPISSR director Dr Yatindra Singh Sisodia welcomed the guests and gave introduction of the seminar’s theme. He highlighted the need and importance of the seminar on social security. He also explained the framework of the seminar. The function was attended by faculties of different universities, colleges and research institutes from across the country as delegates. The academic fraternity also graced the occasion. The inaugural session was preceded by three plenary sessions wherein 15 papers on thematic issues were presented. The proceedings were compeered by Dr Ashish Bhatt and he also proposed a vote of thanks.