Ujjain: National expo on recent trends in Molecular Biology concludes

Ujjain: A three-day national workshop and training programme on Recent Trends in Molecular Biology organised by Biotechnology Department of Government Girls Post-Graduate College concluded on Tuesday.

This type of workshop was organised for the first time in city. More than 170 students and delegates from different colleges like GDC, Shri Guru Kripa Sandipani Institute, Advance College, Madhav Science College, School of Studies in Biotechnology & Microbiology, Future Vision College and many research scholars and faculty members participated in the workshop.

This was a special opportunity made available to the participants as there were many rare instruments for experiment and learning purposes.

Training was given by Sandeep Nagar from Alot College and co-convener of the workshop Sheeba Khan in two parallel sessions. Training was given on PCR, DNA, RNA isolation, Plasmid DNA isolation, Gel Electrophoresis and on different Immunological and Microbiological aspects.

The chief guest of the function Rupali Tiwari director, PG Tech Pvt Ltd & Research Institute of Indore said this will enhance employment possibilities and placement of the students in different companies.

Sandeep Nagar special guest and trainer informed that in present time molecular biology is very important subject for developing high quality seeds and organic farming. Students should learn new techniques in the field of biotechnology, he said.

In-charge principal Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj said it is a rare opportunity and one should take full benefit from this workshop. He emphasised that such training programmes should be conducted frequently to enhance knowledge of students.

Introduction of guests and welcome speech was given by Dr Rashmi Bhargava. Sheeba Khan presented details of the workshop. Programme was conducted by Dr Pratibha Akhand and Dr Leena Lakhani proposed a vote of thanks.