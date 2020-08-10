Ujjain: National e-counselling on competitive exams concludes

Ujjain: The four-day competitive examinations’ national e-counselling “Spardha Setu” conducted by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Placement Cell of Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) concluded on the other day.

On the first day resource person Anil Dhakad, assistant director, finance, government of Madhya Pradesh, department of finance gave his lecture on UPSC and banking examinations. He gave elaborate information about the pattern of UPSC examinations, the syllabus, the span of examinations and the learning resources to be consulted. He also discussed the time schedule of the banking entrance examinations for Clerical and PO level and preparation details for the same.

On the second day assistant professor of chemistry, Government College, Shujalpur Virendra Singh gave counseling on MPPSC entrance examination. He suggested the books and magazines to be referred and detailed out the preparation strategies for prelims, mains and interview of the examination. The third day of the series was dedicated to entrance examinations for teaching profession and research. Dr Divya Verma, assistant professor of Government College, Alot described the pattern and time schedule of NET (CSIR, JRF) and SLET for eligibility for teaching in colleges and universities and also for getting fellowships for doctoral or post doctoral research.

On the concluding day Dr Pankhuri Vaqt Joshi, founder director, Joshi IAS Institute explained the system of all the competitive examinations which are conducted online in the nation including the banking, administrative and defense and projected that due to COVID-19 competitive examinations will transcend more towards online system. All the sessions everyday were followed by question and answer sessions between the participants and the resource persons.

Dr Ulka Yadav, principal and patron in her presidential address stated that such career counseling which has been a part of the college activities was launched as a national e-counselling series for the benefit of the larger student community through live streaming on Youtube channel. The four sessions were moderated by Dr Rashmi Bhargava, Dr Nikhat Parveen, Dr Rekha Sharma, and Dr Vinod Kumar Gupta consecutively. The introductory remark on the concept of Spardha Setu and vote of thanks were extended by the series convener and IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan. Technical support was given by Vivek Dubey.