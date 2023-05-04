 Ujjain: Narendra Sehgal elected WRMS’s branch president
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 04, 2023, 03:03 AM IST
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In a meeting of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS), all the office-bearers, workers and colleagues unanimously elected Narendra Sehgal as the branch president. WRMS’s branch secretary and central working committee member SK Yadav told that on this occasion Sehgal thanked divisional secretary Abhilash Nagar, president Rafiq Mansuri, treasurer Chetan Chaudhary, all branch office-bearers and workers and took a pledge to take the trade union to new heights.

He said the organisation is more important for him than the post and together we all will take the trade union to new heights. It will be our aim to keep the trade union number one again in the secret ballot, he said. The proceedings were conducted by Devendra Pradhan.  

