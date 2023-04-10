Ujjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away

Mahakal Lok Corridor | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees at Ujjain’s Mahalok Lok will now be able to listen to mythological stories of the idols installed there by scanning a QR code.

All a person needs to do is download the UMA app from the playstore and scan the QR code installed on the plaque in front of the idol. The UMA app has been developed by the Ujjain Smart City Company.

After the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok, the newly expanded area of Mahakaleshwar Temple, a plaque has been placed in front of every idol installed in the premises. Story related to the idol is written on the plaque in Hindi and English along with a QR code.

40 percent work done

According to the officials, 40 percent work of this facility has been completed.

All the glory of Lord Shiva can be heard through this application which also provides options for font, size, language, feedback and registering complaints.