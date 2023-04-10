 Ujjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away

Ujjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away

All a person needs to do is download the UMA app from the playstore and scan the QR code installed on the plaque in front of the idol.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 03:09 PM IST
article-image
Mahakal Lok Corridor | File

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees at Ujjain’s Mahalok Lok will now be able to listen to mythological stories of the idols installed there by scanning a QR code. 

All a person needs to do is download the UMA app from the playstore and scan the QR code installed on the plaque in front of the idol. The UMA app has been developed by the Ujjain Smart City Company. 

After the inauguration of Shri Mahakal Lok, the newly expanded area of Mahakaleshwar Temple, a plaque has been placed in front of every idol installed in the premises. Story related to the idol is written on the plaque in Hindi and English along with a QR code.

40 percent work done

According to the officials, 40 percent work of this facility has been completed. 

All the glory of Lord Shiva can be heard through this application which also provides options for font, size, language, feedback and registering complaints.

Read Also
WATCH: Lady bouncer and woman cop get into a cat fight at Pradeep Mishra's katha in Ujjain, pull...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away

Ujjain: Mythological stories of Mahakal Lok idols now just a QR scan away

WATCH: Lady bouncer and woman cop get into a cat fight at Pradeep Mishra's katha in Ujjain, pull...

WATCH: Lady bouncer and woman cop get into a cat fight at Pradeep Mishra's katha in Ujjain, pull...

UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS...

UJJAIN SHORT FILM FESTIVAL BEGINS: ‘Cinema gives inspiration, vision & direction to society: RSS...

SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue

SCRAPPING OF UJJAIN LOBBY: Railway admin, trade unions meet to resolve issue

Ujjain: Man found ablaze on road dies in Indore

Ujjain: Man found ablaze on road dies in Indore