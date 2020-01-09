Ujjain: Muslim society condemns Nankana Saheb incident

Ujjain: While condemning the incident of vandalism at Gurudwara Nankana Saheb in Pakistan recently, the city Qazi Khaliqurrehman and Majlis Itahade Unnumat unit submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to collector Shashank Mishra here on Thursday. They demanded the Government of Pakistan to take strict action against the people involved in the incident.

Qazi stated that people of all communities live together in India and this is the biggest strength of our country. “The rule of Pakistan should ensure that such an incident does not happen again or else the results will not be good. We want to assure the Sikh society on behalf of our community that the society stands shoulder to shoulder with you, we will never let the conspiracy of those who are plotting against Muslims and Sikh society succeed,” he said.

Surendra Singh Arora, Maulana Mohammed Tayyab, Maulana Ibrahim, Hafiz Mohammad Ayub, Tarana MLA Mahesh Parmar and Maulana Akbar were present on this occasion.