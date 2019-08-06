Ujjain: Murderers get life imprisonment

Ujjain: Special court’s sessions judge Arvind Raghuvanshi awarded life term punishment in his verdict to accused of a murder case Siraj Choudhary (54) and Ashwini (22) alias Sonu Pandya, on Monday. The FIR was registered against the accused under Section 302/120 (B), 467, 468 and 471 by Jiwajiganj police.

Deputy director (prosecution) Dr Saket Vyas told some miscreants slit the throat of victim Dilip Pandya at his residence, and he died while treatment. On being informed Jiwajiganj police reached at the crime scene.

After investigation the police came to know that accused Siraj, Vinod, Gabbar, Shakil, Ashwini, Prabha Shankar and Nawab purchased two life insurance policies amounting Rs 5 lakh and policies of other companies amounting Rs 43 lakh each in the name of the victim and later under a conspiracy murdered Dilip Pandya. The court acquitted Gabbar, Shakil and Nawab due to insufficient evidences. However the court held convicted Siraj, Ashwini Pandya and Prabha Shankar for the crime. Prabha Shankar was not present in the court due to illness hence the court sent rest of the accused to Jail.

“On behalf of the government, the case was advocated by additional public prosecutor Mukesh Kumar Kunhare,” Vyas added.