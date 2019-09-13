Ujjain: Murder accused consumes acid in police station

Ujjain: Bharat, accused of murdering her sister, consumed acid while being in police station, on Thursday morning. The police rushed him to the hospital where he is under treatment.

On September 3, a girl Uma Meena (17) died in mysterious condition in village Untwas under Ingoriya police station. The kin then said in their statement that the girl died due to observing fast.

But in postmortem report, the doctors declared throat scuffling as the reason to death. The police issued summons to girls father Hiralal and brother Bharat.

On subsequent interrogation, they both confessed to have thrashed Uma as she had stolen Rs 1,000 from home and in fit of rage, Hiralal strangulated her neck. An FIR has been registered against the father and the brother.

On the Thursday morning, accused Bharat consumed acid which was kept in the toilet of the police station allegedly in the wake of self guilt and depression.