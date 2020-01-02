Ujjain: Municipal Commissioner meets sanitation employees; reviews cleanliness survey results

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Wednesday held a meeting with sanitation workers and congratulated them on the New Year. Addressing them Garg appreciated their efforts made by them for previous cleanliness surveys. Garg also took tea with them. On this occasion zone head Santosh Yadav, deputy commissioner Sanjesh Gupta and other concerned officials were also present.

Garg inspects Freeganj area: Commissioner Garg on Wednesday visited Madhav Nagar, Free Ganj, Nankheda and other areas of the city and assessed the status of cleanliness. Garg instructed the concerned officials to restart drive against stray pigs.

Talking to officials Garg instructed them to remove encroachments by taking self cognizance and advised not to wait for complaint against them. He also insisted to make aware actual beneficiaries to take the advantage of Pradhan Manri Awas Yojana. He suggested to the officials to study master plan of the city.

Mayor reviews cleanliness survey results: After recent ratings in which the city plunged to 34th place, mayor Meena Jonwal and municipal commissioner Rishi Garg assessed the current status of sanitation. Garg insisted to mark the shortcomings to perform better. Mayor Jonwal underlined to recruit employees for the positions vacant due to retirement of the employees to make cleanliness efforts stronger. Garg instructed to take strict action against litterbugs.