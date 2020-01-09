Ujjain: Municipal commissioner appoints cleanliness icons

Ujjain: Municipal commissioner Rishi Garg on Wednesday appointed ward wise cleanliness icons during a meeting for maintaining cleanliness across the city. Addressing the meeting the commissioner advised them to make ware the residents of the wards to maintain cleanliness. The commissioner also gave tips to segregate wet and dry garbage separately and proper answering the questions to be asked by the survey team. The commissioner appealed the denizens to satisfy the survey team with proper and positive answers to their questions.

UMC removes encroachments near Sandipani Ashram

In the direction of commissioner Garg team of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) removed illegal encroachments near Sandipani Ashram on Wednesday. Visiting Ramghat area ahead of ‘Makar Sankranti Snan Parv’ in bid to keep the river clean the commissioner advised the concerned officials to place iron net to all potential area around the river from where garbage can be thrown into the river. He also instructed the sanitation officials to lift the garbage from the ghat area of the river. The commissioner also took stock of repairing, changing rooms, water shifting and pumping work at Ramghat. He also assessed parking arrangements near Jhalariya Mathh and Moulaln Mouz Graveyard.

Mayor Jonwal meets Urban administration minister

On Wednesday mayor Meena Jonwal reached Bhopal with mayor in council members and met with Urban Administration minister Jaiwardhan Singh. The mayor demanded to release a grant of Rs 463 crores for various development projects for the city. During the meeting Satya Narayan Chouhan, Radheshyam Verma, Mangilal Patel, Neelurani Khatri, Dr Yogeshwari Rathore,Durga Choudhary and Karuna Jain.