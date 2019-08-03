Ujjain: MTMC reviews arrangements ahead of Nagpanchami

Ujjain: Shri Mahakaleshwar temple management committee (MTMC) members, office bearers and district administration convened a preparatory meeting ahead of festival of Nagpanchami on Friday. The meeting was chaired by additional collector and internal management incharge SS Rawat. During the meeting the entries of common devotees and VIP devotees were planned. The members told that public announcement system will also be setup around the temple and live view of Nagchandreshwar temple will be displayed on a big screen.

Arrangements for proper lighting, potable water, coupons for common feast and missing person centres will also be made on Nagpanchami. During the meeting deputy administrator Ashutosh Goswami, Moolchand Junwal, Chandrashekhar Joshi and Dilip Garud were also present.