Ujjain: MTMC prays’ Mahakal for prosperity, wellbeing

Ujjain: Shri Mahakal Temple Management Committee (MTMC) organised a special worship of Mahakaleshwar on Dhanteras seeking wellbeing and prosperity for all the denizens. Collector Shashank Mishra, administrator Sujansing Rawat, Ashish Pujari and Deepak Mittal were present there. Rudrabhishek was done while the rituals were performed under the guidance of priests.

Collector exchanged wishes with other officials. Deputy administrator Ashutosh Goswami, Chandrashekhar Joshi, Mulchand Junwal, Rubi Yadav,RK Tiwari and other officials of MTMC also graced the occasion with their presence.