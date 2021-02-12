Ujjain: MP Firojiya demands Sainik School, textile park for city

Ujjain: Member of Parliament from BJP Anil Firojiya has raised a demand for setting up Sainik School and textile park in the city.

Firojiya wrote to the Defence Ministry regarding decision made by the government to establish 100 military schools in the country.

He stated that people of Ujjain have been urging to set up a Sainik school in the city for long. He urged the ministry to open a military school in Ujjain and also requested for setting up of a defence production unit here.

Demanding more sops for the city, the member of parliament Anil Firojiya has written to the ministry of textiles, demanding that textile parks be constructed in the city. A provision for the same has been made in the Budget. Firojiya highlighted that land of 6 major textile factories, which are now shut and a large number of cotton ginning factories in Ujjain will prove to be vital for establishment of new industries.