Ujjain: MP Cricket Trophy begins with 64 teams on board

MP Anil Firojiya inaugurates ‘MP Cricket Trophy’, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): MP Cricket Trophy 2023, organised in the memory of MLA late Bhurelal Firojiya started on Sunday in all 8 assembly segments of the Ujjain-Alot parliamentary constituency. In all 64 teams from 8 assemblies are participating in this tournament. The event was inaugurated by MP Anil Firojiya

There will be a competition between the teams of Ujjain North, Ujjain South, Tarana, Nagda, Mahidpur, Alot, Barnagar and Ghattiya.

In this competition, the first prize would be Rs 1,11,111 and the second prize would be Rs 55,555 while the man of the series would be given Rs 21,000. All the teams participating in this free competition will be provided with a cricket kit by MP Firojiya.

