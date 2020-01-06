Ujjain: MP Anil Firojia takes stock of Kshipra water ahead of Makar Sankranti Snan

Ujjain: Ahead of snan festival of Makar Sankranti and Uttaryan member of parliament Anil Firojia and other public representatives on Sunday early morning reached Ramghat of river Kshipra and took stock of cleanliness as well as of the water of the river.

Filth spread across ghat: According to Firojia there is lot of filth on the steps of the ghat which may cause to accidents, and the same is being swept into the river again by the sanitation workers at some ghats, the water of the river is also stinking, he added further.

Firojia told the collector and concerned officials to arrange to clean the ‘ghats’ of the river before the festival and then make arrangements to pump water out of Narmada into the river for devotees’ holy ‘snan’ on Makar-Sankranti. Regarding polluted water of the river, Firojia stated that he had already informed the Central pollution control department’ chairman BP Naik to assess the condition of river Kshipra as well as Chambal for taking further action to curb mixing of contaminated water and chemicals with the rivers’ water. Firojia asked the collector to make the installed fountains functioning for bathing of devotees as the present water of the river is highly contaminated.