Ujjain: MP and municipal officials sweep city roads to promote cleanliness

Ujjain: Member of Parliament Anil Firojia began a cleanliness campaign under which he along with Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal and other cleanliness workers mopped police control room and roads on Sunday morning.

Singhal also took out litter form the drains. The municipal commissioner said that the municipal corporation frequently organises the cleanliness campaign for cleanliness survey 2021.

Besides police control room Firojia also swept Ghasmandi Chouraha, Shaeed Park and adjoining areas. Municipal Corporation also organised a bicycle rally for promoting cleanliness.