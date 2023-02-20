Ujjain: 'Moula' mosquitoes create havoc

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): If you are going out of the house on your two-wheeler, do not forget to take glasses and a handkerchief because it has become difficult to drive and even breathe in the city because of ‘Moula’ mosquitoes. Neither the Health Department of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) nor the officers of the malaria department are concerned about paying attention to the problem.

Two-wheeler drivers are getting disgusted due to Moula mosquitoes in the entire city. It is becoming difficult to drive without wearing glasses. People are facing problems due to mosquitoes entering their eyes. The number of mosquitoes is so high that even breathing in a moving vehicle is becoming difficult. Mosquitoes are also sticking to clothes. It is said that the menace of mosquitoes begins every year with the harvest of wheat and gram and the onset of summer, but this year the number of mosquitoes is very high.

Residents of Ravindra Nagar, Nanakheda area, Dhancha Bhavan area, Kothi Road, Triveni Museum, told Free Press that they find it difficult in the morning and evening hours to move on roads because innumerable Moula mosquitoes. On the other hand, agriculture scientists say since this is rabi crop season, these mosquitoes will remain active till the end of March.

