Ujjain: MoU signed between GGPGC and Ashwini Research Centre

Ujjain: An academic and research memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Government Girls' Post-Graduate College (GGPGC) and Ashwini Research Centre, Mahidpur, affiliated to Vikram University. Principal Dr Anita Manchandia and Dr RC Thakur, director of the research centre signed the document. Historian Dr Ravindra Bhardwaj was instrumental in facilitating the collaboration. The MoU was designed by IQAC coordinator Dr Neeta Tapan and will facilitate research and curricular activities related to numismatics at the research centre of the History department of the college, enrichment of the museum and experiential learning.

ALSO READ Ujjain: GGPGC organises Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 01:13 AM IST