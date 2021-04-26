Ujjain: Mother, 2 daughters fall prey to Covid within five days

Ujjain: Coronavirus has consumed lives of three women, mother and her two daughters who went to stay at her sister’s house for isolation in Vrindavandham Colony near Mahamrityunjaya gate, within span of five days.

According to the information, one Sandhya Joshi (55) who got infected with the virus in Shajapur reached at her elder sister's house in Ujjain. Elder sister’s husband Ranjan Joshi, who was a retired MPEB employee passed away earlier. Sandhya also called her two daughters - Shweta Nagar (35) and Namrata Mehta to Ujjain. All three tested positive for Covid one after the other.

On April 19, the mother died at RD Gardi Medical College Hospital, while one daughter died at home on April 20. The second daughter was taken by her husband to Indore but she too died on April 23. The woman (deceased’s elder sister) living in Vrindavanadham had already died.

The only son, aged 22 years, who is left in the family, is stunned due to the death of three members in the same family within a period of five days. He, reportedly, too was positive but has tested negative now.