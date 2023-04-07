 Ujjain: MoS gives assurance to railway employees
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: MoS gives assurance to railway employees

Ujjain: MoS gives assurance to railway employees

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 03:09 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of employees gathered at platform number 1 on the arrival of Darshana Jardosh, Union minister of state for railways and textiles at Ujjain Railway Station on Thursday and she was welcomed with bouquets by S S Sharma and Abhilasha Nagar in the presence of MP Anil Firojia and a memorandum was given against the decision to shift Ujjain lobby to Indore.

The minister assured the employees to solve the problem by speaking with the MP of Ujjain regarding the lobby. The employees informed Ujjain MP about the irresponsible attitude of divisional railway manager (DRM), Ratlam and his statement to not accept any political interference in railway work.

MP Firojia told the railway staff that the memorandum provided by the Sangharsh Samiti, Ujjain has been given to Railway minister Ashwin Vaishnaw and has been informed about the interests of Ujjain. Hundreds of employees registered their presence peacefully while giving the memorandum.

Read Also
Ujjain: Traffic diversion troubles Mahakal visitors
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Gadkari conferred with Krantiveer Award

Ujjain: Gadkari conferred with Krantiveer Award

Ujjain: MoS gives assurance to railway employees

Ujjain: MoS gives assurance to railway employees

Ujjain: CM takes apparel factory tour

Ujjain: CM takes apparel factory tour

Ujjain: Scam accused fear from going to Bhairavgarh Jail

Ujjain: Scam accused fear from going to Bhairavgarh Jail

Ujjain: Traffic diversion troubles Mahakal visitors

Ujjain: Traffic diversion troubles Mahakal visitors